Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 40-Year-Old Murder Case Solved As Suspect Pleads Guilty

40-Year-Old Murder Case Solved As Suspect Pleads Guilty

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
40-Year-Old Murder Case Solved As Suspect Pleads GuiltyJames Clanton Pleads Guilty In 1980 Helene Pruszynski Murder
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alex Rodda murder trial suspect Matthew Mason pleads not guilty as mum weeps in court

Alex Rodda murder trial suspect Matthew Mason pleads not guilty as mum weeps in courtMatthew Mason, 19, appeared via videolink from prison to enter a not guilty plea at Chester Crown...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Cyanide Mohan sentenced to life in 19th murder case

The sixth additional district and sessions court judge Sayeedunnisa sentenced Cyanide Mohan to life...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manhattan DA Reviewing Malcolm X Murder Case [Video]Manhattan DA Reviewing Malcolm X Murder Case

Three men were arrested and convicted, but now the Netflix documentary "Who Killed Malcolm X" has revealed new facts about the murder. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published

James Clayton Pleads Guilty To Murder [Video]James Clayton Pleads Guilty To Murder

A man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.