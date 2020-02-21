Global  

New dash camera and 911 calls reveal more details surrounding the death of Trooper Joseph Bullock

Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office released new dash camera videos, dispatch recordings, and 911 calls surrounding the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock.
