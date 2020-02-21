New dash camera and 911 calls reveal more details surrounding the death of Trooper Joseph Bullock 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:27s - Published New dash camera and 911 calls reveal more details surrounding the death of Trooper Joseph Bullock Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office released new dash camera videos, dispatch recordings, and 911 calls surrounding the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Evidence released in trooper's death Never before seen video evidence and 911 calls were released on Friday showing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 05:56Published 2 days ago Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death Never before seen video evidence and 911 calls were released on Friday showing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:49Published 2 days ago