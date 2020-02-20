Global  

Health Headlines - 2-21-20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 03:03s
In today's health headlines we talk about how South Korea is now having issues with Coronavirus.

Other countries are looking at how to contain the disease if it comes into their countries.

At home DNA test companies can use your DNA results and sell them to others so consumers should beware.
