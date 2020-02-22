Julie Pope making great impact in Greater Lafayette

In greater lafayette and y-w-c- a is recognizing it.

The organization is hosting its 47th annual salute to women ceremony in march.

Today we're learning about nominee julie pope.

News 18's micah upshaw shares how she's making an impact through a message of life and death.

Julie file: lafayette has its own special superheroes and those are people that help people in a time of need.

Micah: julie pope lives a multi-faceted life in greater lafayette.

Her goal -- helping as many people as possible.

Julie: we can not leave this planet, i mean, what's the purpose of us living here if you don't leave something behind to help the next group.

Micah: along with countless hours of volunteering in the community, pope is the founder of cover lafayette, dickens of a christmas and halloweentown.

All events created to provide free resources and fun for families.

Julie: everybody needs help, i just kind of gravitate to where the issue is at the time.

Micah: pope says her passion for people comes from a career working in the funeral business as an end of life counselor.

She says when dealing with people who are dying, you learn how to live.

Julie: you have a whole new appreciation for what happens before during and after and you understand what regret is more than anything.

So that's what i really try to do is eliminate regret wherever i see it.

Micah: pope is also behind the national award winning (bones) bonz barbecue sauce.

She uses it as tool to teach people about the importance of using their time on earth wisely.

She puts profits from her sales back into the events she hosts.

Julie: it's just kind of a way to give back to lafayette for buying it all year long.

It's just such a beautiful community i don't think people sometimes realize how fortunate we are to be in place where some many people with like hearts, you know, wanting to help each other.

Micah: reporting in greater lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

The y-w-c-a will recognize the largest group of women at this year's salute to women ceremony.

It'll be held on tuesday, march third at the trails banquet facility in lafayette.