Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR

BOTH THE PRESIDENT AND VICEPRESIDENT..TOOK OFF FROM VEGAS HOURSAGO..AND THAT JUST SETS UP...WHAT HAPPENS THIS WEEKEND!PKG WILL IT BE..A CAUCUS SUCCESS...OR CHAOS???

NEVADA DEMS..HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK..THE IOWA CAUCUS SAW..JUST WEEKS AGO...SOT: WILLIAM MCCURDY/CHAIR,NEVADA DEMOCRACTIC PARTY "WHATHAPPENED IN IOWA WILL NOTHAPPEN IN NEVADA.AS SOON AS WE HEARD WHAT WASHAPPENING ON THE GROUND IN IOWAWE PUT OUR HEADS DOWN AND WEGOT TO WORK." ABOUT 75THOUSAND BALLOTS HAVE BEENCAST..DURING THE FIRST EVER..EARLY DEMOCRACTIC PRESIDENTIALCAUCUS VOTING..THIS YEAR BUTTHE MAIN EVENT GOES DOWN ONSATURDAY...NAT: ANNOUNCER: "KNOWN AS AGYPSY KING, TYSON FURY"SPEAKING OF MAIN EVENTS..THE M-G-M GRAND GARDEN ARENA..IS COMPLETELY SOLD OUT..FOR SATURDAY'S..HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING TITLEFIGHT..BETWEEN TYSON FURY..AND DEONTAY WILDER..IT'S ONE OF THE BIGGEST..AND MOST ANTICIPATEDHEAVYWEIGHT BOXING REMATCHES OFALL TIME!

THEIR LAST MEETING INDECEMBER 2018..ENDED IN CONTROVERSY!

SOT:DEONTAY WILDER/PROFESSIONALBOXER "I'M DEFINITELY PICKINGUP WHERE I LEFT OFF AT AND MORECALMER, PATIENT AND DEVASTATINGFASHION." ACROSS THE STREETFROM THE M-G- M...THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS..ARE AT HOME..AT T-MOBILEAREANA ON SATURDAY THEY'VE WON4 IN A ROW...AND ARE CURRENTLY FIRST IN THEPACIFIC DIVISION!

THE PUCKDROPS AT 7...AGAINST THE FLORIDA PANTHERS!SOT: BRENDAN GAUGHN/NASCARDRIVER "IT'S LAS VEGAS, GREATWEATHER GREAT WEEKEND YOU'VEGOT ALL THE BIG TEAMS HERE ATLAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO MEIS THE BEST GARAGE IN THEGAUGHN...IS EXPECTING SOME GREATRACING...THIS WEEKEND...NATS KYLE BUSCH DOING DONUTSLAS VEGAS NATIVE..MOTORSPEEDWAY..THIS WEEKEND..SOT: MIMI WOODRUFF/NASCAR FAN"THE EXCITEMENT, THEATMOSPHERE, WE MEET A LOT OFPEOPLE HERE!

SOT: PAUL/NASCARFAN WE'RE OUT HERE ENJOYINGSOME RACES, SOME TRUCK RACES,SOME CAR RACES, AND EATING SOMEEXPENSIVE HAMBURGERS!

150THOUSAND FANS ARE FIRED FOR UPFOR THE BOYD GAMING 300..XFINITY RACE ON SATURDAY..AND THE NASCAR CUP SERIES..PENNZOIL 400..DROPS THE GREEN FLAG..ON SUNDAY!N-H-P TROPPERS ARE TELLING US..THEY DON'T EXPECT TOO MANYTROUBLES...WITH TRAFFIC..AROUND THESPEEDWAY..THIS WEEKEND THENASCAR HAULER PARADE ON THESTRIP WAS CANCELED..BECAUSE OF WEATHER DELAYS..LAST WEEK IN FLORIDA.."YOUR VOICE....YOUR VOTE".....IN THE RACE FOR THE WHITEHOUSE!

WE ARE J