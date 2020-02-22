Global  

Major Sponsors Pull Out of Big S.F. Cybersecurity Conference

Major Sponsors Pull Out of Big S.F. Cybersecurity Conference

Major Sponsors Pull Out of Big S.F. Cybersecurity Conference

The RSA Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco is a major cybersecurity event but, this year, major sponsors are pulling out amid coronavirus concerns.

Betty Yu reports.

(2-21-20)
