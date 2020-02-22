Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR
|
Las Vegas is playing host to several big events this weekend including a much-anticipated heavyweight boxing title fight, three NASCAR races, and a presidential caucus.
The Nevada Democratic party leaders say they have been busy planning, preparing, and training to prevent the troubles the Iowa Caucus experienced in early February.