Las Vegas gears up for big weekend including presidential caucus, boxing, hockey and NASCAR

Las Vegas is playing host to several big events this weekend including a much-anticipated heavyweight boxing title fight, three NASCAR races, and a presidential caucus.

The Nevada Democratic party leaders say they have been busy planning, preparing, and training to prevent the troubles the Iowa Caucus experienced in early February.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Steyer appears on GMLV [Video]Tom Steyer appears on GMLV

Tom Steyer appears on Good Morning Las Vegas to talk about his campaign and the Nevada Caucus.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:39Published

Las Vegas oddsmaker releases line on Nevada caucus, presidential election [Video]Las Vegas oddsmaker releases line on Nevada caucus, presidential election

When you think of Las Vegas oddsmakers you think sports betting but Jimmy Vaccaro the South Point hotel-casino oddsmaker is also known for making props that are for entertainment purposes only.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

