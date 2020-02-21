Global  

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.
