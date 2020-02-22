Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire

Bollywood veteran and Actor and former Member of Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

The news went viral all over social media after pictures and videos of the wedding, in which Sinha can be seen at the venue, were posted by a user on Instagram.

The user has been identified as a local photographer in Lahore.

The videos and snapshots of the wedding show Sinha attending a qawwali night, according to indiatoday.in.

Sinha is seen with Pakistani actress Reema Khan in one video, looking dapper in black suit and trademark scarf around his neck, also in black.