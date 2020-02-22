Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire

Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:11s - Published < > Embed
Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire

Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire

Bollywood veteran and Actor and former Member of Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted at a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan.

The news went viral all over social media after pictures and videos of the wedding, in which Sinha can be seen at the venue, were posted by a user on Instagram.

The user has been identified as a local photographer in Lahore.

The videos and snapshots of the wedding show Sinha attending a qawwali night, according to indiatoday.in.

Sinha is seen with Pakistani actress Reema Khan in one video, looking dapper in black suit and trademark scarf around his neck, also in black.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dilipnachna

Dilip Soni Shatrughan Sinha Attends Wedding in Pakistan, Draws Social Media Ire https://t.co/yyjwaqgD1s https://t.co/Mzx8DswU6r 4 hours ago

anandpdwivedi

Anand Prakash Dwivedi Shatrughan Sinha attends Pak wedding, draws social media ire https://t.co/CDxu8ugDsN 8 hours ago

AnilkumarAKM

🇮🇳Anil Kumar Mallick🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: Shatrughan Sinha attends wedding function in Pakistan's Lahore https://t.co/hA6JPcGA5V https://t.co/TkIufUYIZ2 10 hours ago

Pune16Sanjay

SaNjU Shatrughan Sinha Attends Wedding in Pakistan, Draws Social Media Ire https://t.co/tvVJvLCCbz @ShatruganSinha… https://t.co/1hxi4FYmIe 12 hours ago

PradipB09391274

Pradip Bose Shatrughan Sinha attends a wedding in Pakistan’s Lahore, receives backlash on Twitter https://t.co/4DkHzEAY9L ok 13 hours ago

vnkmenon2

v n k menon HE HAS THE AUDACITY TO SHOW HIS TRUE COLOUR. LET JIHADI LIVE THERE. edia Ire https://t.co/4aYvkBn4Wl 14 hours ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE #Bollywood veteran and Actor and former Member of #LokSabha #ShatrughanSinha was recently spotted at a wedding in… https://t.co/anqUGenBOg 15 hours ago

DMmovies

Desimartini #ShatrughanSinha attends a wedding in Pakistan, draws ire from social media Read the full story here: https://t.co/35awBcTkHS 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.