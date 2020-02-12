Global  

Women T20 WC Poonam Yadav father proud of India opening win

Women T20 WC Poonam Yadav father proud of India opening winWomen T20 WC Poonam Yadav father proud of India opening win
Women's WT20: Trick missed, but happy with win, says Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav led the way as India downed defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening...
Mid-Day - Published

Women's WT20: Poonam Yadav takes 4/19 as India defeat Australia by 17 runs

Poonam Yadav took four wickets as India defeated the defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News [Video]ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published

AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed [Video]AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy was attacked on Feb 11. Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman. The attack took place around 11 pm at South Delhi’s Aruna Asaf..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

