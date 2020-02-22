Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Irish mammy' Ronan Keating

'Irish mammy' Ronan Keating

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
'Irish mammy' Ronan Keating

'Irish mammy' Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating has become "like an Irish mammy" because he loves filling his kids with food.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl [Video]

Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Ronan and Storm Keating expecting baby girl [Video]

Ronan and Storm Keating expecting baby girl

Ronan Keating's wife Storm is expecting a baby girl.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.