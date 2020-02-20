Brexit briefing: 313 days until the end of the transition period

Here we take a look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.



Recent related videos from verified sources Brexit briefing: 314 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 1 day ago Brexit briefing: 315 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago