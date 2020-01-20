‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

He spoke against the CAA, NPR and the proposed NRC and said that no member of the Samajwadi Party will fill any form to prove their citizenship.

He said that the government should rather focus on building infrastructure and country’s development.

