Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR

‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:23s - Published < > Embed
‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR

‘Don’t support any law that divides people’: Akhilesh Yadav on CAA, NRC & NPR

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

He spoke against the CAA, NPR and the proposed NRC and said that no member of the Samajwadi Party will fill any form to prove their citizenship.

He said that the government should rather focus on building infrastructure and country’s development.

Watch the full video for more details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Akhilesh, Mayawati accept Amit Shah's challenge for debate, say choose place & time | Oneindia News [Video]Akhilesh, Mayawati accept Amit Shah's challenge for debate, say choose place & time | Oneindia News

AFTER UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH CHALLENGED THE OPPOSITION FOR A DEBATE ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP LAW NOW FORMER UP CHIEF MINISTER AND SAMAJWADI PARTY CHIEF AKHILESH YADAV HAS CHALLENGED BJP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:53Published

Idea of freedom forms lives of people if they can live as equal citizen under law Manmohan Singh [Video]Idea of freedom forms lives of people if they can live as equal citizen under law Manmohan Singh

Idea of freedom forms lives of people if they can live as equal citizen under law Manmohan Singh

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.