Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Germany > ‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany

‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany

‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany

Police presence across Germany increased - especially at ‘sensitive’ places like mosques - after the Hanau tragedy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai motorists shocked by huge Nazi swastika painted on truck [Video]Thai motorists shocked by huge Nazi swastika painted on truck

Drivers were shocked when they saw this truck with a huge Nazi swastika painted on the back. The outrageously offensive 18-wheel lorry used for carrying construction materials was travelling on a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.