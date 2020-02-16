People of J and K are happy after abrogation of Article 370 JP Nadda



Tweets about this Mohammad Asif RT @ShafakatK: I hope your heart is also feeling same pain of this woman after watching this but there are people here who must be happy to… 5 minutes ago xσвazjя RT @C1d3rDev: Looks like I'm working on a chatheads update after this whole ordeal. I'd like to keep it free. If any devs including @BawApp… 6 minutes ago Adeshˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ RT @kamaalrkhan: I am the only critic, who gives review on Sunday instead of Thursday, means after 3 days of release. If you Bollywood peop… 9 minutes ago SmoothieGeneral RT @allan_cheapshot: Imagine you worked at McDonald's and were Ronald Mcdonald on the commercials. After a hard day Ronalding you logged on… 10 minutes ago Sally P @MichaelCosimini Mother of 3 boys here&exactly reverse happened to me.I was offended when people offered pity on he… https://t.co/4fEHNKFhbs 11 minutes ago Josephine @nowwithmoredan @NicoleSGrigg @SenSanders I honestly don't think it made him happy as much as he was ready to run a… https://t.co/yHt4X0HNtR 12 minutes ago Prabhat RT @RisingDarkstar: Someone once said to me. "You have all the things that make people happy, still you are one of the most unhappiest peop… 14 minutes ago Cigy Simon @pulte They do anything just to fool people into believe that they are you and they fall for it then come after you… https://t.co/ZegZzorovd 17 minutes ago