Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma



Recent related videos from verified sources India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published 23 hours ago