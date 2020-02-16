Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma

Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant SharmaWill comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ishant Sharma passes fitness test; to join team IN NZ

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut [Video]India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.