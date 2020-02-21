Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Amritsar based artist paints portrait of US President Trump

This Amritsar based artist paints portrait of US President Trump

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
This Amritsar based artist paints portrait of US President TrumpThis Amritsar based artist paints portrait of US President Trump
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kailash Kher will sing during ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Sardar Patel stadium in Gujarat [Video]Kailash Kher will sing during ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Sardar Patel stadium in Gujarat

Kailash Kher will sing during ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Sardar Patel stadium in Gujarat

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published

President Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | THR News [Video]President Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | THR News

President Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.