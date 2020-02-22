Star Trek Picard S01E04 Absolute Candor

Star Trek Picard 1x04 Absolute Candor - Promo Trailer HD - Next on episode 4 season 1 - Plot synopsis: Picard asked Rios to make a detour to the planet Vashti, where he helped relocate Romulan refugees before the attack on Mars.

He goes to the temple of the Qowat Milat, warrior nuns who took in a boy named Elnor, whom Picard grew close to.

Picard asks Elnor, now an adult, to join him on his quest; Elnor initially refuses but changes his mind when Picard is attacked by Romulans who resent Starfleet abandoning the evacuation effort.

Picard and Elnor beam up to La Sirena, where Rios and Raffi are fighting a battle with a local warlord.

A strange ship helps La Sirena win the battle but is damaged in the process, forcing the pilot, former Borg drone Seven of Nine, to be beamed over to La Sirena.

Meanwhile, aboard the Borg cube, Soji is trying to find out more about the Romulan ship that was assimilated by that cube and about "the Destroyer".

Narek offers to get her information on the ship, but they have a falling out when he expresses doubt about her past.

Rizzo tells Narek that he has a week to get the location of other synthetics from Soji before she switches to her own methods.