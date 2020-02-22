Global  

Star Trek Picard S01E04 Absolute Candor

Star Trek Picard 1x04 Absolute Candor - Promo Trailer HD - Next on episode 4 season 1 - Plot synopsis: Picard asked Rios to make a detour to the planet Vashti, where he helped relocate Romulan refugees before the attack on Mars.

He goes to the temple of the Qowat Milat, warrior nuns who took in a boy named Elnor, whom Picard grew close to.

Picard asks Elnor, now an adult, to join him on his quest; Elnor initially refuses but changes his mind when Picard is attacked by Romulans who resent Starfleet abandoning the evacuation effort.

Picard and Elnor beam up to La Sirena, where Rios and Raffi are fighting a battle with a local warlord.

A strange ship helps La Sirena win the battle but is damaged in the process, forcing the pilot, former Borg drone Seven of Nine, to be beamed over to La Sirena.

Meanwhile, aboard the Borg cube, Soji is trying to find out more about the Romulan ship that was assimilated by that cube and about "the Destroyer".

Narek offers to get her information on the ship, but they have a falling out when he expresses doubt about her past.

Rizzo tells Narek that he has a week to get the location of other synthetics from Soji before she switches to her own methods.
trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @VivienRkn: I've just watched episode S01E04 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/sE4nzR3FRY https://t.co/KC69vwD… 54 minutes ago

VivienRkn

Captain Mar-Vel 🌟💥 I've just watched episode S01E04 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/sE4nzR3FRY https://t.co/KC69vwDUSU 58 minutes ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @elchamacor: I've just watched episode S01E04 of Star Trek: Picard! #tvtime https://t.co/guamdRf5yT https://t.co/yZihxBi4jR 5 hours ago

elchamacor

Jesús I've just watched episode S01E04 of Star Trek: Picard! #tvtime https://t.co/guamdRf5yT https://t.co/yZihxBi4jR 5 hours ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @Petrified_Fred: Listening via @PhantasticGeek to 🎧 Star Trek Picard - S01E04 🎧 ( #StarTrekPicard #StarTrek #Picard @startrekcbs @StarTr… 13 hours ago

jkrabs

dimitris krabis I've just watched episode S01E04 of Star Trek: Picard! #tvtime https://t.co/Nk4XrVwSvG https://t.co/XTXJLi83D4 19 hours ago

LilianeSong

Liliane Song I've just watched episode S01E04 of Star Trek: Picard! #startrekpicard #tvtime https://t.co/T8mslPR5ht https://t.co/UCieu0YLpu 23 hours ago

firsthour

Greg Noe Star Trek Picard S01E04 Absolute Candor - wow, unmarked spoilers for Voyager, I guess they get back to the Alpha Qu… https://t.co/0PEXYIHz2G 1 day ago

