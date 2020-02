Uddhav Thackeray meets top leaders in New Delhi, including PM Modi| OneIndia News

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on PM Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says after meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi that We have discussed on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.I have already cleared my stance on these issues.

No one should be scared of CAA.