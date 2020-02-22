Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > None bothered to ask my dad, Shekhar Kapur: Sonam on 'Mr.India' remake

None bothered to ask my dad, Shekhar Kapur: Sonam on 'Mr.India' remake

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
None bothered to ask my dad, Shekhar Kapur: Sonam on 'Mr.India' remake

None bothered to ask my dad, Shekhar Kapur: Sonam on 'Mr.India' remake

Bollywood actress Sonam K.

Ahuja is not happy with the announcement of the remake of "Mr. India" by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sonam Kapoor on Mr India remake: Disrespectful, no one bothered to ask my father or Shekhar Kapur

Sonam Kapoor lashed out at filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for not "bothering to consult" her father Ani...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.