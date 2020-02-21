Global  

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday.

President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.
