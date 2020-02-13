Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Soccer Saturday stunned by Lo Celso escape

Soccer Saturday stunned by Lo Celso escape

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Soccer Saturday stunned by Lo Celso escape

Soccer Saturday stunned by Lo Celso escape

The Soccer Saturday panel were shocked by VAR's decision not to send off Giovani Lo Celso for his challenge on César Azpilicueta.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

22nd February: Saturday’s Football Accumulator – 8/1

With an action-packed Saturday afternoon from across England’s footballing tiers, we here at Soccer...
SoccerNews.com - Published

What to watch in Europe’s top soccer leagues

What to watch in Europe’s top soccer leagues this weekend: ENGLAND Liverpool’s record top-flight...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Video: Soccer Saturday stunned by Lo Celso escape https://t.co/YIH7YINAIj via @NewsNowUK 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Merse's unique words of wisdom! [Video]Merse's unique words of wisdom!

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson delivers a rather unique analysis of Norwich's style of play!

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published

Could Sterling leave Man City for Real? [Video]Could Sterling leave Man City for Real?

The Soccer Saturday panel discuss the future of Raheem Sterling after the Manchester City forward was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.