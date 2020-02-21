Global  

Brentford 2-2 Blackburn

Brentford 2-2 Blackburn

Brentford 2-2 Blackburn

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Blackburn Rovers.
Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game...
BBC Local News - Published

Stunning Ollie Watkins goal sparks Brentford comeback vs Blackburn in Championship promotion race

A stunning Ollie Watkins goal sparked a Brentford comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Blackburn. An...
talkSPORT - Published


MaxiMcloughlin

MaxM RT @SkyFootball: Oh, that is cheeky! 🍟 Blackburn take the lead at Griffin Park after a delightful lob from Adam Armstrong - it's also an a… 6 minutes ago

UpsetOdds

Upset Odds FT: Brentford 2 - 2 Blackburn Rovers Highest odds available for Draw: +600 (via Bovada) Live situation available:… https://t.co/2M4e6r3ww1 7 minutes ago

lankathilina

Lanka Thilina Brentford 2-2 Blackburn: Bees fight back to salvage point in Championship https://t.co/wRj0bir7As https://t.co/OQYwSZUczJ 10 minutes ago

SMChampionship

Sports Mole Ch'ship Thomas Frank admits mixed emotions after Brentford hit back to draw with Blackburn https://t.co/Jpv1OggFJu #brfc #brentfordfc 19 minutes ago

VRHutch46

R RT @SkyFootball: Oh my word - what a strike! 😳🚀 Ollie Watkins fires Brentford right back into the game with this absolute stunner! 🎯 Watc… 19 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Benrahma nets to salvage Brentford draw against Blackburn Rovers #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/k3VdRbYA3L 23 minutes ago

redindianjean

Jean collins RT @LadFromArmley: We'll take that Brentford Blackburn result with bells on. Come on Leeds #lufc 31 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Brentford 2-2 Blackburn: Bees fight back to salvage point in Championship) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/AwBiJ9p0a8 38 minutes ago

