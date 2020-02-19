New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

Global  

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries.

Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new confirmed cases on Friday, down from 889 a day earlier.

The numbers surged elsewhere, though, with outbreaks worsening in South Korea, Iran, Italy and Lebanon.

In South Korea, authorities said on Saturday the number of new infections had doubled to 433, and suggested the tally could rise significantly as more than 1,000 people who attended a church at the center of the outbreak reported flu-like symptoms.
New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day as death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldCBC.ca


With 4 deaths in Iran and more on 3 continents, fears of coronavirus pandemic rise

HONG KONG — An alarming surge of new coronavirus cases outside China, with fears of a major...
Seattle Times - Published


