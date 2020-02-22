Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Benefits of GLP-1s in Type 2 Diabetes

The Benefits of GLP-1s in Type 2 Diabetes

Video Credit: HealthChoicesFirst - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
The Benefits of GLP-1s in Type 2 Diabetes

The Benefits of GLP-1s in Type 2 Diabetes

Dr. Alexandro Zarruk, MD, MSc., FACP, FRCPC, Internal Medicine, talks about the benefits of GLP-1 therapy for patients with Type 2 diabetes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Benefits of GLP-1s in Type 2 Diabetes

The class of medication called GLP-1 agonists are prescribed to patients suffering from diabetes type 2.

They’re prescribed because they have several benefits in that type of population.

They’re very good for sugar control.

They actually help with a little bit of blood pressure lowering (three to five points) and at the level of weight, that’s where we have great benefit because depending on which one you’re talking about, we’re talking about a 10- to 20-pound weight loss.

Why?

Because it helps you control your hunger in your brain.

The GLP-1 agonists class of medication can be used really rapidly in treatment of diabetes⁠—as quickly as after metformin.

Why would I use it at that point?

Because it has been shown that it actually can save some special cells in your pancreas called the beta cells to promote better insulin production long-term.

So why not postpone a lack of insulin and the need of insulin?

All ⁠GLP-1 agonists that are on the market right now have proven to be safe.

Not only in the general population, but also in patients that were suffering from heart disease, they had special studies in that population.

So it is safe.

The real appropriate candidate for GLP-1 agonists is basically everybody with type 2 diabetes.

Why is that?

You get better control of your sugar, and we have benefits at the blood pressure level and at the level of the weight management.

So everybody would benefit from a GLP-1 agonist.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rudyhuxtabl

Brains & Beauty With any type of relationship or situationship there are expectations (i.e friends with benefits, friendship, roman… https://t.co/LNfpxHUgSm 19 minutes ago

PatriotBear3

Patriot Bear RT @magi5er: I don’t think an all out war between Muslims and Christians is what #Qanon means with the “biblical” part. That’s just me won… 22 minutes ago

RichieShredzASP

Rich Neither are the disability benefits which you have to fight for. A system which has no clue what its doing apart… https://t.co/7FIZNpRCza 26 minutes ago

Evelyn_361

Evelyn E🌟 RT @ape_apeee: Ima tell a***in a heartbeat “ YOU GOT A WHOLE BITCH” because I don’t want a mf misconstruing shit.... I AINT NOBODY BITC… 30 minutes ago

AWiseLatina

One L @fastwriter2 @BernieSanders We need Medicare for all thank you it's a different type of program. Right now ACA real… https://t.co/ORycUQZsg6 34 minutes ago

LLLwry

llwry RT @mercedes_nenita: @NYGovCuomo Some New Yorkers have jobs w sick benefits &not everyone has this. EMPLOYERS & COMPANIES should be placed… 37 minutes ago

Malcolmxxx5

Malcolmxxx @theblackdetour If I could get the same comfy pay and easy job as I have now, same type of housing, same type of sc… https://t.co/raujfPRuhf 38 minutes ago

ape_apeee

Dashiki 💕 Ima tell a***in a heartbeat “ YOU GOT A WHOLE BITCH” because I don’t want a mf misconstruing shit.... I AINT NO… https://t.co/6ql50kN361 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Type One Diabetics More Likely To 'Flourish' As Adults [Video]The Type One Diabetics More Likely To 'Flourish' As Adults

In treating Type 1, or 'juvenile onset' diabetes, insulin and blood sugar monitoring are key. However, a new study has found that a stable and nurturing home environment also may help long-term health..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

MEDICAL MONDAY: Stanford Dr. Maja Artandi on living with Type 2 Diabetes [Video]MEDICAL MONDAY: Stanford Dr. Maja Artandi on living with Type 2 Diabetes

Stanford Dr. Maja Artandi on living with Type 2 Diabetes

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.