The Benefits of GLP-1s in Type 2 Diabetes

The class of medication called GLP-1 agonists are prescribed to patients suffering from diabetes type 2.

They’re prescribed because they have several benefits in that type of population.

They’re very good for sugar control.

They actually help with a little bit of blood pressure lowering (three to five points) and at the level of weight, that’s where we have great benefit because depending on which one you’re talking about, we’re talking about a 10- to 20-pound weight loss.

Why?

Because it helps you control your hunger in your brain.

The GLP-1 agonists class of medication can be used really rapidly in treatment of diabetes⁠—as quickly as after metformin.

Why would I use it at that point?

Because it has been shown that it actually can save some special cells in your pancreas called the beta cells to promote better insulin production long-term.

So why not postpone a lack of insulin and the need of insulin?

All ⁠GLP-1 agonists that are on the market right now have proven to be safe.

Not only in the general population, but also in patients that were suffering from heart disease, they had special studies in that population.

So it is safe.

The real appropriate candidate for GLP-1 agonists is basically everybody with type 2 diabetes.

Why is that?

You get better control of your sugar, and we have benefits at the blood pressure level and at the level of the weight management.

So everybody would benefit from a GLP-1 agonist.