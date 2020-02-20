Coronavirus in South Korea: Nationwide cases of infection double 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published Coronavirus in South Korea: Nationwide cases of infection double The spread of the new coronavirus has intensified around the world, with the number of cases more than doubling to 433 in South Korea.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources European Markets Close Lower On Coronavirus Concerns European markets ended lower on Thursday amid fresh concerns about the spread of coronavirus after...

RTTNews - Published 2 days ago



Coronavirus outbreak edges closer to pandemic In South Korea, coronavirus cases quadrupled over two days, as 144 members of a religious sect tested...

Seattle Times - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like