Mourinho: VAR error is ‘not my problem’ 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:54s - Published Mourinho: VAR error is ‘not my problem’ VAR has “killed” Tottenham a number of times this season, according to Jose Mourinho, who says the error that saw Giovani Lo Celso’s controversial tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta go unpunished is "not his problem". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this