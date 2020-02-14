Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Brighton have lost faith’

‘Brighton have lost faith’

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:31s - Published < > Embed
‘Brighton have lost faith’

‘Brighton have lost faith’

After their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, Phil Thompson says Brighton have lost faith with their style of play.

Thommo also believes that John Lundstram was lucky to avoid a red card.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Automatic’ brave the storm on a ferry boat to play live in Brighton

AUTOMATIC + THE FAMILY FAITH + POLITEBURO – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 11.02.20 Los Angeles...
Brighton and Hove News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.