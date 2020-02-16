KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Scout!

Hi, my name is Scout!

I am a Basset and Pitbull mix which is just the most awesome combination!

It means I am sturdy and low to the ground making me a great companion for park time, beach time and vacation time.

Since I have short legs I probably can't run a marathon with you but I would love to go on some nature walks.

I'm a puppy, only 9 months, ready to go home with you!