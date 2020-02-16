KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Scout!

Global  

Hi, my name is Scout!

I am a Basset and Pitbull mix which is just the most awesome combination!

It means I am sturdy and low to the ground making me a great companion for park time, beach time and vacation time.

Since I have short legs I probably can't run a marathon with you but I would love to go on some nature walks.

I'm a puppy, only 9 months, ready to go home with you!
KSBW Pets of the Week: Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan [Video]KSBW Pets of the Week: Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan

Meet Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan! These little guys aren't the usual pets that come in to the studio but they are adorable and looking for a forever home nonetheless. They both have different..

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:28Published

KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Cutie and Sister! [Video]KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Cutie and Sister!

Hi! I'm Cutie! I was found stray with my mom and siblings. I am now old enough to have a home of my own. I am bonded with my sister, Sister. We love to snuggle and groom one another. Having my sister..

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:40Published

