Mourinho wishes the season was over

Mourinho wishes the season was over

Mourinho wishes the season was over

Jose Mourinho says he is dreading playing out the final three months of the season with a depleted squad following Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at London rivals Chelsea.
Tottenham boss Mourinho keen to skip to the end of the season

Jose Mourinho is dreading the final three months of the season after Tottenham suffered a big blow in...
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Lampard Completes Double Over Mourinho

Chelsea welcomed city rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the two teams...
Mourinho: VAR error is 'not my problem'

VAR has "killed" Tottenham a number of times this season, according to Jose Mourinho, who says the error that saw Giovani Lo Celso's controversial tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta go unpunished is..

Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

