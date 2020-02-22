Global  

Pregnant Pop Star Grimes Won't Share Gender Of Baby

(CNN) Pop star Grimes wants her future little one to chart their own path in this world.

On a YouTube live stream on Friday in support of her new album, "Miss Anthropocene," the singer said she decided not to share her baby's gender thus far because "I feel like their privacy should be protected." "I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public," said Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.
