Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach. Edward Baran reports.

