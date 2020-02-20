Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.

Edward Baran reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China reports fall in new coronavirus cases but concerns grow over rising global spread

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Gold at seven-year high on fears virus will hit global growth

Gold rose 1% on Friday to its highest in seven years as the spread of the coronavirus intensified...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

minubak

Minwoo Park Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus https://t.co/PCHMznseE9 2 hours ago

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @ReutersTV: Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus https://t.co/I3OWnikoxB https://t.co/GcHExSQQB1 3 hours ago

newsrain360

newsrain360 Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus https://t.co/J2svf3fbgn https://t.co/yELcY9eTsd 3 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus https://t.co/I3OWnikoxB https://t.co/GcHExSQQB1 3 hours ago

BoycottChina9

Boycott_China RT @bsindia: Latest Chinese figures showed only 31 of new cases on Friday were outside of the virus epicenter of Hubei province, the lowest… 3 hours ago

eFitnessTrack

Easy Fitness Track China reports fall in new coronavirus cases but concerns grow over rising global spread… https://t.co/wnAYBoIu9d 4 hours ago

232735

özden doğan RT @Reuters: China reports fall in new coronavirus cases but concerns grow over rising global spread https://t.co/Zd7pAwBeP4 https://t.co/p… 4 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard Latest Chinese figures showed only 31 of new cases on Friday were outside of the virus epicenter of Hubei province,… https://t.co/sw4wHVmp9r 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Researchers In Texas Working To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Researchers In Texas Working To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

As the global death toll from the coronavirus exceeds more than 2,000, scientists around the world are working frantically to develop a vaccine, and some of the most important breakthroughs are..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.