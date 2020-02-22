Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings with failed Russia narrative

Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings with failed Russia narrative

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 12:52s - Published < > Embed
Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings with failed Russia narrative

Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings with failed Russia narrative

Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings by dusting off Russia narrative
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

12th_Mann

Justice for ALL ⭐⭐⭐ RT @samantha_chang: MS-DNC operative Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings: Rehashes failed Russia narrative and predicts ano… 1 week ago

samantha_chang

Samantha Chang ♖ MS-DNC operative Rachel Maddow fear-mongers again to drum up ratings: Rehashes failed Russia narrative and predicts… https://t.co/vhuxRbsexd 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.