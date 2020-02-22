How a potato chip became an unlikely star of 'Parasite' 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published How a potato chip became an unlikely star of 'Parasite' Feeling proud and grateful, Cesar Bonilla, 87, is still baffled by a surge in demand for his canned potato chips after a tin briefly appeared in the award-sweeping Korean film "Parasite", making his small company in northwestern Spain hire more staff. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

