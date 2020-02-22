Global  

How a potato chip became an unlikely star of 'Parasite'

Feeling proud and grateful, Cesar Bonilla, 87, is still baffled by a surge in demand for his canned potato chips after a tin briefly appeared in the award-sweeping Korean film &quot;Parasite&quot;, making his small company in northwestern Spain hire more staff.

Emer McCarthy reports.
