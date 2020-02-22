Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nevada caucus volunteer quits due to 'lack of training' on caucus calculator

Nevada caucus volunteer quits due to 'lack of training' on caucus calculator

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Nevada caucus volunteer quits due to 'lack of training' on caucus calculator

Nevada caucus volunteer quits due to 'lack of training' on caucus calculator

A volunteer who was supposed to work at the Nevada caucus ended up walking away from his position.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdemboyz

Jenny 🌹 RT @sallyhunt666: An NDA?! Ughhhh 😡😡😡😫😫😫 The #Nevada Democratic Party has been asking caucus site leaders to sign a Non Disclosure agreeme… 2 hours ago

sallyhunt666

Sally Hunt🌹 An NDA?! Ughhhh 😡😡😡😫😫😫 The #Nevada Democratic Party has been asking caucus site leaders to sign a Non Disclosure a… https://t.co/BR1jUC9kgj 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.