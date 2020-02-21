Global  

Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Probes into Fraudulent Practices

Wells Fargo has agreed to settle claims linked to the creation of millions of fake accounts for profit.
Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve probe into fake accounts

Wells Fargo & Co and one of its units will pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes into...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



heatskolnik

Heatskolnik Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion fine to resolve fake account scandal https://t.co/hpBtEcySmM 3 minutes ago

willpowerentllc

WILLPOWERENT "Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion fine to resolve fake account scandal" https://t.co/wVO4BKOlMY… https://t.co/t0QLDywAJA 4 minutes ago

david_saladbar

zazaBari RT @USAO_LosAngeles: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil investigations into sales practices involving the o… 5 minutes ago

KEspenant

Karen Espenant RT @ABC: MORE: "Simply put, Wells Fargo traded its hard-earned reputation for short-term profits, and harmed untold numbers of customers al… 6 minutes ago

PierreTombale_1

Pierre Tombale RT @PepesPeepers: 💥Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Criminal and Civil Investigations into Sales Practices Involving the Ope… 7 minutes ago

awakener_the

The Awakener RT @DawsonSField: Wells Fargo Bank agrees to pay $3B settlement over fraud from 2010-2013! This is on top of the $1B it paid in 2018... #Bu… 7 minutes ago

WAKEUP33462138

WAKE-UP RT @TheJusticeDept: Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Criminal and Civil Investigations into Sales Practices Involving the Op… 8 minutes ago

Michigan_Yaller

Michigan_Yallers ❤Donnie's Valentine❤ RT @LadyJ5569: They shouldn't even be in business. #BoycottWellsFargo "Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion fine to resolve fake account… 9 minutes ago


Wells Fargo's Sordid Fake Accounts Scandal Ends With $3 Billion Fine [Video]Wells Fargo's Sordid Fake Accounts Scandal Ends With $3 Billion Fine

Wells Fargo was hit with a $3 billion fine Friday by federal authorities. CNN reports the fine comes after outrage over the millions of fake accounts created at the troubled bank over many years. Wells..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal [Video]Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank. In..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

