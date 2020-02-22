Global  

Butt Pimples: They're Probably Not What You Think They Are

When people think of acne, they usually think of the face.

But acne can show up anywhere!

In fact, Allure reports it can be particularly embarrassing to have acne on one's derriere.

But breakouts on the butt aren't actually acne.

It's usually a bacterial or fungal infection.

It's most often due to inflammation around hair follicles known as folliculitis, or an irritation secondary to chronic rubbing.

It can come with wearing tight-fitting clothes or even waxing.
