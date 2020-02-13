Global  

Friends cast confirms special will air on HBO

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
They’re no longer on a break!

The cast of Friends have confirmed they are reuniting for a special episode of the show.
Could we BE anymore excited? Friends cast confirm to reunite for special on HBO Max

The cast of the hit 90s sitcom will reunite for a special on the streaming platform HBO Max.
DNA - Published Also reported by •The VergeengadgetSeattle TimesFOXNews.comAceShowbizJerusalem Post


Celebs React to 'Friends' Reunion News & They're All Freaking Out Too!

Celebs are freaking out over the news that the Friends cast is reuniting for a special on HBO Max!...
Just Jared - Published


BeneCecchet

Bene Cecchet RT @anistonily: in 2016, on this day, the friends cast reunited (minus matthew perry). exactly 4 years later, the cast confirms a reunion s… 44 minutes ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Friends Cast Finally Confirms One-Off Reunion Special For HBO Max https://t.co/hyHKZ6dxZQ 3 hours ago

lexlavigneHQ

Alex 'It's happening!' #Friends cast officially confirm un-scripted reunion talk show with after signing deal to earn '$… https://t.co/0BiZNCo2KO 5 hours ago

nabil_m19

nabil SOMEONE GIVE ME AN HBO MAX SUBSCRIPTION PLEASE https://t.co/a1NwLWKcDo 5 hours ago

corbykafui

Ex boyfriend🤽🏽‍♂️ 'It's happening!' Friends cast officially confirm un-scripted reunion talk show with after signing deal to earn '$2… https://t.co/eHbgDCI2Uj 7 hours ago

CitizensIntel

Ci HBO Max confirms 'Friends' reunion special, cast returning https://t.co/9YxJ6BAoGx via @upi 7 hours ago

PromipoolCOM

Promipool.com YES!! #Friends cast confirms #HBOMax reunion special! Find out more about it here! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/2CN5HOg7zV https://t.co/BOzP5AmEMW 11 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. 'It's happening!': Friends cast officially confirm reunion show with simultaneous Instagram posts of flashback shot… https://t.co/3UxlQTeBPm 11 hours ago


Friends reunion: Cast set for special episode on HBO Max [Video]Friends reunion: Cast set for special episode on HBO Max

The Friends cast have announced they are reuniting for a special episode of the programme more than 15 years after it was last aired.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

'High Maintenance' Creators Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld On Season Four Of Their HBO Comedy [Video]"High Maintenance" Creators Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld On Season Four Of Their HBO Comedy

The HBO comedy series "High Maintenance," created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, is back for its fourth season. The critically-acclaimed series uses The Guy (Sinclair), a marijuana dealer, to..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 30:00Published

