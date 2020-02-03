Global  

Pep: We controlled the game

Pep: We controlled the game

Pep: We controlled the game

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side played very well and controlled the game especially in the second half of their 1-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League.
