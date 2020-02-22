Global  

The Many Ways Phishing Hackers Are Worming Their Way Into Your Accounts

In phishing scams, hackers pose as trusted figures to trick people into handing over passwords.

The FBI says phishers are proliferating.

In fact, they stole over $57 million from more than 114,000 victims in the US last year.

And according to Business Insider, their techniques are getting increasingly sophisticated.

Hackers will start by targeting low-level employees, then "moving laterally" to compromise executives' accounts.

Scammers also string together phishing attacks by compromising small businesses and leveraging their trust with larger business partners they work with.

But 'spear phishers' put extensive effort into targeting a specific person, often creating multiple misleading pages to trick them.

'Typosquatters' buy domains that are slight misspelling of popular websites, like goggle.com or yuube.com.

The tactic was a mainstay of the early days of the internet, but has recently seen a resurgence.
