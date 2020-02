5 fun things to do this weekend

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO DOTHIS WEEKEND?

WALKER JOINS USWITH THE 5 FUN THINGS TO DTHIS WEEKENDTHAT'S RIGHT GUYS, IT'S THEJUPITER SEAFOOD FESTIVAL.LIVE MUSIC, FROM THE ORIGINALWAILERS AND MORE, FAMILYENTERTAINMENT, ARTS AND CRAFTVENDORS AND OF COURSE FRESHSEAFOOD.

THE FESTIVAL IS HELDIN CARLIN PARK TODAY ANDTOMORROW 10 A.M.

- 7 P.M.

EACHDAY.

TICKETS START AT $10 ANDCHILDREN 12 AND UNDER AREFREE.ALSO, SOME THING SPECIALCOMING TO THE WEST PALM BEACHGREENMARKET.EACH YEAR STRAWBERRIES TAKEOVER THE WEST PALM BEACHGREENMARKET.

YOU'LL BE ABLE TOFIND TREATS LIKE SHORTCAKES, ACHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRYSTATION, UNLIMITED MIMOSAS FOR$10, AND RECIPE CARDS TO TAKEHOME.

THE GREENMARKET HAS OVER90 VENDORS AND IS FREE.

THEEVENT STARTS THIS MORNING AT 9A.M.

- 1 P.M.

ALL PROCEEDSFROM STRAWBERRY SALES WILL GOTO TRUSBRIDGE HOSPICE OF PALMBEACH COUNTY.AND THEN SOME LAUGHS AT THEHARD ROCK HOLLYWOOD.JERRY SEINFELD.... LAST NIGHTTHE FAMOUS COMEDIAN RETURNEDTO THE HARD ROCK HE HASANOTHER SHOW TONIGHT AT 8 P.M.HE IS FAMOUSLY KNOWN FOR HISSHOW "SEINFELD," WHICH RAN FORNINE SEASONS HERE ON WPTV.

HECURRENTLY HOSTS A SHOW ONNETFLIX CALLED, "COMEDIANS INCARS GETTING COFFEE." TICKETSSTART AT $80 PLUS TAXES ANDFEE.ROUNDING OUT THE FIVE FUN LISTIS TASTINGS A FOOD FESTIVAL ATTHE PALM BEACH OUTLETS.

ANDONESIE, BAR CRAWL IN DOWNTOWNWEST PALM BEACH.

