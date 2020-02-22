Global  

Joe Biden Says Was Arrested In South Africa Visiting Nelson Mandela

REUTERS/Mike Segar Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling a story on the campaign trail about being arrested in South Africa, but there's no record of him mentioning the arrest before now.

The 77-year-old has told three campaign events about being arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in the 1970s.

The New York Times looked into his past mentions of South Africa and reported that Biden has never before publicly talked about an arrest.
Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report

US Presidential contender Joe Biden has controversially claimed that he was arrested in South Africa...
News24 - Published

Biden Has Claimed Several Times He Was Arrested In South Africa While Trying To Visit Nelson Mandela

‘I was never arrested and I don’t think he was either’
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



MommaMarDee radical for healthcare as a Right RT @CDRosa: Joe Biden says he was arrested in Soweto, South Africa "trying to get to see [Nelson Mandela]" on Robben Island. The only pr… 9 seconds ago

AmadouBah7

Amadou Bah RT @businessinsider: Joe Biden says he was arrested in South Africa on a visit to see Nelson Mandela. He has never mentioned the arrest bef… 3 minutes ago

Jane_Dughatir

Jane Dughatir RT @ddale8: NYT: Biden has suddenly started telling a story about getting arrested in South Africa trying to see Mandela in prison. The man… 4 minutes ago

