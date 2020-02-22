La densa calima afecta a 230 vuelos en tres aeropuertos de España 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:17s - Published La densa calima afecta a 230 vuelos en tres aeropuertos de España La alta concentración de calima o polvo en suspensión que este sábado afecta al archipiélago de las islas Canarias ha dejado inoperativos los aeropuertos de Gran Canaria, Tenerife Norte y Tenerife Sur, han indicado a Efe fuentes de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this