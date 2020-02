Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid.

A trip away to face a side just one place below them in the Premier League was a stiff examination just days before City head to the Spanish capital and it showed as they needed a late Gabriel Jesus strike after Sergio Aguero added his name to the list of those to miss a penalty for City this season.