Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > G20 > U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the G20 communique, sources said.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

World financial leaders are considering including climate change as a risk factor to economic growth in the G20 communiqué, but G20 diplomats said the United States is blocking them from mentioning it.

G20 sources said the U.S. was reluctant to accept language on climate change.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS CALLED CLIMATE CHANGE A HOAX AND HAS ROLLED BACK MANY environmental protections put in place by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

Leaders from the world's 20 largest economies are discussing top economic challenges this weekend in Riyadh.

The group notes downside risks to its growth outlook this year stemming from trade tensions, policy uncertainty, and "environmental sustainability." A source said climate is the last sticking point and that there's still no agreement.

The U.S. is in the process of withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.



Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique - sources

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the communique of the world's financial...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlkhaterAziz

A.Aziz Alkhater RT @Reuters: The United States is blocking the G20 from mentioning climate change as a risk to economic growth in its draft communiqué, dip… 10 minutes ago

JayandSteve

Steve Crandall Diplomats: US blocking mention of climate change in G20 draft communique https://t.co/BkW2k8k9Tb 56 minutes ago

JohnCzer1

John Czerwonka RT @GamiGreenGlobe: ! According to T #G20 sources, T #USA was reluctant to accept climate change language as a risk to T global economy ..… 1 hour ago

USAOmbudsman

UniversalOmbudsperson Denying science is now a ⁦@GOP guiding principle -⁩ “U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communiqu… https://t.co/EeQw3B5H4O 1 hour ago

lindacoe17

Mother Nuture RT @blmohr: U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, diplomats say https://t.co/sF1e855DcD 1 hour ago

jayoung1892

Mighty Joe Young RT @ChrisCoonsforDE: We should be leading the world to address climate change. This Administration is doing the opposite. https://t.co/J… 2 hours ago

evolvesustain

evolveSustain U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, diplomats say // https://t.co/qt6PT4Jv0t 2 hours ago

KristiBrackin

Kristi Brackin🌴🌊🏄‍♀️🌺 RT @xtraferocity: #wtp2020 #wtpTEAM @wtp__2020 U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique,... G20 sources said the Un… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Addressing Climate Change Requires Both Public And Private Money [Video]Addressing Climate Change Requires Both Public And Private Money

Most of the financing for the fight against climate change comes from private sources. But public financiers aren&apos;t worried about making a return.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Scientists Say This Veggie-Loving Fish Could Be New White Meat [Video]Scientists Say This Veggie-Loving Fish Could Be New White Meat

Scientists say that a veggie-loving fish could be the answer to the climate-change perils that our current dietary protein sources face.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.