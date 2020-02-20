U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

World financial leaders are considering including climate change as a risk factor to economic growth in the G20 communiqué, but G20 diplomats said the United States is blocking them from mentioning it.

G20 sources said the U.S. was reluctant to accept language on climate change.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS CALLED CLIMATE CHANGE A HOAX AND HAS ROLLED BACK MANY environmental protections put in place by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

Leaders from the world's 20 largest economies are discussing top economic challenges this weekend in Riyadh.

The group notes downside risks to its growth outlook this year stemming from trade tensions, policy uncertainty, and "environmental sustainability." A source said climate is the last sticking point and that there's still no agreement.

The U.S. is in the process of withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.