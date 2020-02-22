Global  

Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses

Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada caucuses, suggesting he could be on his way to the Democratic nomination.

Bernie Sanders: The 60 Minutes Interview

Coming off his win in the Nevada caucuses, Bernie Sanders talks about Michael Bloomberg, Donald...
CBS News - Published


Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates. Pete Buttigieg..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:23Published
