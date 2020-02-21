Raw Video: Missing Palo Alto Couple Rescued in Marin County

Carol Kiparsky and her husband Ian Irwin were located Saturday morning and taken by helicopter to a hospital.



Recent related videos from verified sources Search for Palo Alto Couple Missing in Marin County Now a Recovery Mission The mystery of what happened to an elderly couple who went missing near Inverness is still unsolved but the search is now focused on the water. Don Ford reports. (2-21-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:48Published 21 hours ago Marin County Search Continues for Missing Palo Alto Couple Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin left their vacation rental on Tomales Bay last Saturday and haven’t been seen since. Don Ford reports. (2-20-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:31Published 2 days ago