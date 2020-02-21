Global  

Raw Video: Missing Palo Alto Couple Rescued in Marin County

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Raw Video: Missing Palo Alto Couple Rescued in Marin County

Raw Video: Missing Palo Alto Couple Rescued in Marin County

Carol Kiparsky and her husband Ian Irwin were located Saturday morning and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

(2-22-20)
