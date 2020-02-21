Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada

Polling agency Edison Research reported Sen.

Bernie Sanders received a boost in the Nevada Democratic caucus.

The research said the initial support comes from Latinos, union families and white college-educated women.

Fifty-three percent of Latinos said they would support Sanders and they make up nearly one-third of the state’s population.

According to Reuters, 34 percent of members of a labor union or with family members in a union said they support Sanders.