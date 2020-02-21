Global  

Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada

Polling agency Edison Research reported Sen.

Bernie Sanders received a boost in the Nevada Democratic caucus.

The research said the initial support comes from Latinos, union families and white college-educated women.

Fifty-three percent of Latinos said they would support Sanders and they make up nearly one-third of the state’s population.

According to Reuters, 34 percent of members of a labor union or with family members in a union said they support Sanders.
Sanders leads as Nevada caucus-goers' first choice: Edison Research Poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders appears to have an early edge in the Nevada Democratic caucus with the...
Reuters - Published


Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada [Video]Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada

Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

Canvassers Take to Horseback in Support of Bernie Sanders Ahead of Nevada Caucus [Video]Canvassers Take to Horseback in Support of Bernie Sanders Ahead of Nevada Caucus

What better way to get door-to-door than on horseback? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

