Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service

Today two families each received a puppy to have for a year... before they begin guide dog training.

The organization "guide dogs for the blind" does this to help visually impaired people.

In lane county there are about 15 families that volunteer to raise the puppies for a year before they can go and begin training to become fully functioning guide dogs.

The leader for the lane county group says its a hard job but its rewarding for the families.

Its not an easy job its a 247 job it can be a littl eheartbreaking...this is a fun day because we are getting puppies but also last month when i recieved this puppy i turned in my last puppy so it was a little bit of a sad day."

The three breeds that will become guide dogs are yellow labs, chocolate labs, golden retreivers or any mix of those breeds.

If you are interested in joining the group and giving back...you can head to the guide dogs for the blind website