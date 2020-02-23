Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service

Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service

Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service

The organization Guide Dogs for the Blind delivered two puppies to Springfield families Saturday to be raised fro a year prior to official guide dog training.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service

Today two families each received a puppy to have for a year... before they begin guide dog training.

The organization "guide dogs for the blind" does this to help visually impaired people.

In lane county there are about 15 families that volunteer to raise the puppies for a year before they can go and begin training to become fully functioning guide dogs.

The leader for the lane county group says its a hard job but its rewarding for the families.

Its not an easy job its a 247 job it can be a littl eheartbreaking...this is a fun day because we are getting puppies but also last month when i recieved this puppy i turned in my last puppy so it was a little bit of a sad day."

The three breeds that will become guide dogs are yellow labs, chocolate labs, golden retreivers or any mix of those breeds.

If you are interested in joining the group and giving back...you can head to the guide dogs for the blind website i'll have your stormtracker nine forecast




You Might Like


Tweets about this

funnydogsworld

Funny Dogs World Organization delivers puppies to be trained for service - KEZI TV https://t.co/8DQM6SDZTQ https://t.co/n4VfnXDb1O 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.