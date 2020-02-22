Global  

Transformers: War For Cybertron on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Netflix animated series Transformers: War For Cybertron!

Release Date: 2020 on Netflix In the midst of ongoing war on Cybertron, forces of good and evil clash as they search for the source of their power: the Allspark.

This may not be the life they imagined, but it's a life worth fighting for.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is coming soon, only on Netflix.
Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

Netflix has posted the first teaser trailer for its Transformers animated series, and it's now clear...
engadget - Published


